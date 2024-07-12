NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

The Kirtland Central Broncos' 2023 season was a rollercoaster of high-scoring games and narrow defeats, ultimately leading to a 3-7 overall record and missing the playoffs. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, the Broncos were unable to turn key close games into victories, which was the difference between a playoff berth and a .500 season.

The season started with a tough 48-20 loss to Valencia. The Broncos quickly bounced back in their second game, delivering a commanding 46-14 victory over 3A Thoreau, demonstrating their potential early on. Week three brought a high-scoring shootout against Montezuma-Cortez from Colorado, where the Broncos fell 54-40 in a game that highlighted their offensive firepower but also their defensive vulnerabilities.

Kirtland Central continued to show their offensive prowess by torching Rio Grande 57-6, but their defensive issues re-emerged in back-to-back shootout losses. They fell to Grants 54-42 and Espanola Valley 54-30, both of whom are set to be district opponents in the 2024 season.

A tough 46-6 loss to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, marked the end of their non-district schedule, leaving them with a 2-5 overall record. Entering district play, the Broncos faced a formidable Bloomfield team, losing 52-0. However, they managed to secure a decisive 54-0 win against Gallup, giving them a glimmer of hope in the district standings.

In their final district game, Kirtland Central faced Aztec and fell 48-22, concluding their district play with a 1-2 record. The season ended with the Broncos at 3-7 overall, falling short of playoff contention. Despite the disappointing record, the season had bright spots that showed the team's potential for future growth.