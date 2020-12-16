NMPreps - Las Cruces stars continue to excel at Sacramento State

Sarah Abney (Las Cruces High School) and Jessica Rios (Centennial High School) continue to find success playing for Division I Sacramento State of the Big Sky Conference.

The team is 0-4 right now after playing in four close battles against good competition. However, the good news is freshman Jessica Rios (Centennial High School/Las Cruces) is averaging 8 points per game - played in all four games and started the latest. Sarah Abney, a redshirt Sophomore, from Las Cruces High School is averaging 7 points per game, playing in all four games, starting the last three.

Join the Conversation