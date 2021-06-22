Level Up: Next 5 New Mexico HS Football Commits

Over the weekend two 2022 New Mexico high school football players made their commitments. Today, we take a look at some more prospects that are next in line to commit.

Cayden Romero (Rio Rancho HS/Rio Rancho, NM) - OL

Scoop: Romero is the obvious choice for making a commitment at the next level. The senior to be earned an offer from the University of New Mexico back in January of 2020. The 2022 Offensive Lineman is ranked closely behind recently committed (Boise State Univ.) Roger Carreon. For Romero, the recruitment process could only be starting as he plays for 6A Rio Rancho, a favorite to win the title this coming season. Some late offers could trickle in and commit with UNM for the OL.

Mikkel Beltran (Los Lunas HS/Los Lunas, NM) - DE

Scoop: Los Lunas has become DE University with a solid group all heading to the next level to play football. The same will be said about Beltran a 6-foot-4, 250lbs DE for the Tigers this coming season. He has a few offers with more to come. He has size, strength, and speed that will only improve at the college level.

Ramon Loya (Carlsbad HS/Carlsbad, NM) - OL

Scoop: We were first to mention the 2022 OL as a future prospect to watch. Well, his senior season is here and we continue to watch as he excells. He's making rounds at some camps recently and looking to make a huge impact this fall for the Cavemen. Carlsbad has a nice squad coming together.

Zach Vigil (Rio Rancho HS/Rio Rancho, NM) - RB

Scoop: The top-ranked running back in New Mexico has been on the camp scene as of late and doing well at each one. Vigil is a workhorse in the weight room, field, and classroom. We've had him on our radar for a few years now and he is just waiting for the offer to come through the door. A big senior season and he will surely find a home that will fit this RB/slot.

Brandon Furbee (Farmington HS/Farmington, NM) - QB

Scoop: The transfer from Grants has the size, talent, and work ethic to get to the next level. Like many at quarterback in New Mexico, it is a late wait-and-see after the senior season. He will eventually get to the D-1 level but could be by way of JUCO. However, the skill set is there and a big 2021 season will only help the cause. He has the chance to throw the ball a lot now in Farmington so we wait and see.

Early 2023 Prospects

Jayvn Morales (Goddard HS/Roswell, NM): An absolute stud on the field and showed well recently at Texas Tech. Offers surely going to come in. It's good that he is getting out on his own as not much information comes from that program. Aden Chavez (Cibola HS/Albuquerque, NM): We know the name and the 2023 quarterback is only going to continue getting better. Look for a big junior season as the Cougars could be a sleeper, Final Four team.

