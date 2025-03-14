Mesa Vista Holds Off Santa Rosa, Advances to State Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, NM THE PIT– The No. 3 Mesa Vista Trojans are headed to the state championship after a hard-fought 58-51 victory over No. 2 Santa Rosa in the Class 2A semifinals. Behind a balanced scoring attack and a near triple-double from Jordan Gallegos, the Trojans controlled the game from start to finish, fending off a late rally from the Lions to secure the win.

The game began with high energy from both sides, but neither team could find a rhythm offensively. Santa Rosa held a slim 4-2 lead midway through the first quarter before Mesa Vista found its groove. Feeding off an electric crowd, the Trojans ripped off a 12-0 run, surging to a 16-6 lead before closing the opening period ahead 16-8. Santiago Martinez carried the early load, scoring eight first-quarter points as Mesa Vista took advantage of transition opportunities and points in the paint.

Santa Rosa struggled mightily from the field in the first half, shooting just 28%, while Mesa Vista fared slightly better at 44.4%. The Trojans led for the entire second quarter, maintaining control as Martinez and Gallegos paced the offense. By halftime, Mesa Vista had extended its advantage to 28-19, with Martinez leading all scorers with 10 points.

Santa Rosa attempted to mount a comeback in the third quarter, exchanging baskets with Mesa Vista in a fast-paced stretch. Andrew Urban sparked the Lions with an early and-one, and Preston Muniz followed with a quick bucket, but the Trojans continued to answer. A crucial three-pointer from Santa Rosa cut the lead to seven, but Gallegos responded with a strong finish and a free throw, restoring a 10-point cushion at 37-27.

Turnovers briefly became a problem for Mesa Vista, allowing Santa Rosa to chip away at the deficit. The Lions had several opportunities to capitalize but struggled to convert consistently. As the third quarter came to a close, Santa Rosa trimmed the lead to 43-37, setting up a tense final eight minutes.

Mesa Vista held firm in the fourth quarter, never allowing Santa Rosa to get closer than six points until the final minute. The Trojans' student section erupted with chants of "Puro Mesa!" as the team extended its lead to 49-39 with five minutes remaining. The Lions refused to go away quietly, making one final push in the closing moments. A three-pointer from Daryn Pacheco cut the deficit to 56-51 with 31 seconds left, but the Trojans held on, icing the game at the free-throw line to seal the 58-51 victory.

Martinez led Mesa Vista with 16 points, while Ezequiel Nevarez added 14. Gallegos was outstanding, nearly recording a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in a complete performance.

Santa Rosa’s offense struggled for much of the night, with Pacheco the only player to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points. Lucero, Urban, and Muniz each contributed eight points, but the Lions could never overcome their early shooting woes.

With the win, Mesa Vista moves on to the Class 2A state championship game, where they will look to cap off their impressive tournament run with a title.

