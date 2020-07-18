NMPreps - New Mexico All-Decade: Head Coach of the Decade

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the New Mexico All-Decade award for head coach.

Cooper Henderson, now the athletic director at Artesia High School, won the poll for head coach of the decade. Henderson stepped down as head coach after the 2015 season and although he was only a head coach for six years this decade he won the poll by a comfortable margin. Henderson had a record of 52-24, winning three state championships (2015, 2014, and 2010) during this decade. He finished with 14 state championships and 293 wins total.

