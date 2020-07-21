NMPreps - New Mexico All-Decade Running Back: Ronnie Daniels (La Cueva High School)

NMPreps.com's list of the top running backs during the 2010-2019 decade. The premium members on NMPreps.com will vote on who deserves the titles as the Top Running Back of the Decade.

Winner: Ronnie Daniels, La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM)

Daniels, will always be remembered for what he did on the field for the La Cueva Bears during his career. The 2010 graduate enrolled and played one season at Texas Tech University but collected a handful of offers. Following up on a 2,261-yard, 34-touchdown and winning New Mexico Mr. Football as a junior in 2009 Daniels blew those numbers away. In 2010 he rushed for 3,024-yards, 42 touchdowns and broke a record with 7,068-career yards. He once scored 7-touchdowns (vs Manzano) and 351-yards (vs Mayfield) in single games.

