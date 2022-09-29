New Mexico H.S. Football Thursday Night Preview
NMPreps guide to Thursday night football in New Mexico high school football for the 2022 season. #nmpreps
Schedule, Preview, Watch Meter
SCHEDULE
Capitan (0-5) at JV Team
Kirtland Central (2-2) at Shiprock (3-3)
Texico (3-2) at JV Team
West Mesa (2-3) at Sandia (3-2)
Wingate (2-3) at Newcomb (4-1)
PREVIEW
Kirtland Central Broncos (2-2) at Shiprock Chieftains (3-3): Possibly one of the most lopsided regional games, 45 of 47 meetings in favor of Kirtland Central. The last time Shiprock won was nearly 40-years ago. Demusico Edsitty (2024) and Bryle Matthews (2025) anchor the run attack this season and for the future of the Broncos football team. Shiprock is lead by Jarvis Begay, a senior RB with over 500-yards rushing this season. Shiprock is having an excellence season after going 0-9 in 2021 but this will be one of the better defensives they've played against, Broncos is the pick. NMPreps Hot Sauce Watch Meter (Taco Bell's Mild Packet - 2 of 5)
West Mesa Mustangs (2-3) at Sandia Matadors (3-2): Both teams feature plenty of athletes that will be on post season awards lists and now turn this into a must-see bubble game. Elijah Brody (2023) guides the Mustangs offense this season with over 335-total yards per game. Sandia loves to run the ball and Malachi Thymes (2023/RB) is the name that we've associated with the success and is averaging over 100-yards per game. The x-factor in this contest will be Guage Berlint (2023), Hunter Maldonado (2024), and Steven Quezada (2024) guiding the Matadors-D, Sandia is the pick. NMPreps Hot Sauce Watch Meter (AllSups Hot Sauce - 3.5 of 5)
Wingate Bears (2-3) at Newcomb Skyhawks (4-1): It is rare when we can highlight a Wingate Bears football player but this season we have LeShane Wyaco (2023) who has been the go-to player. Newcomb is currently riding a three game win streak and prepping for another DC and playoff bid. The former Texas HS coach Jeremy Wooten now has things rolling for the Skyhawks and look for standouts Matthew Barber (2023), Javarius John (2023) and Charlie Benally Jr (2023) to continue a successful run. NMPreps Hot Sauce Watch Meter (Taco Bell's Mild Packet - 2 of 5)