SCHEDULE

Capitan (0-5) at JV Team

Kirtland Central (2-2) at Shiprock (3-3)

Texico (3-2) at JV Team

West Mesa (2-3) at Sandia (3-2)

Wingate (2-3) at Newcomb (4-1)

PREVIEW

Kirtland Central Broncos (2-2) at Shiprock Chieftains (3-3): Possibly one of the most lopsided regional games, 45 of 47 meetings in favor of Kirtland Central. The last time Shiprock won was nearly 40-years ago. Demusico Edsitty (2024) and Bryle Matthews (2025) anchor the run attack this season and for the future of the Broncos football team. Shiprock is lead by Jarvis Begay, a senior RB with over 500-yards rushing this season. Shiprock is having an excellence season after going 0-9 in 2021 but this will be one of the better defensives they've played against, Broncos is the pick. NMPreps Hot Sauce Watch Meter (Taco Bell's Mild Packet - 2 of 5)

West Mesa Mustangs (2-3) at Sandia Matadors (3-2): Both teams feature plenty of athletes that will be on post season awards lists and now turn this into a must-see bubble game. Elijah Brody (2023) guides the Mustangs offense this season with over 335-total yards per game. Sandia loves to run the ball and Malachi Thymes (2023/RB) is the name that we've associated with the success and is averaging over 100-yards per game. The x-factor in this contest will be Guage Berlint (2023), Hunter Maldonado (2024), and Steven Quezada (2024) guiding the Matadors-D, Sandia is the pick. NMPreps Hot Sauce Watch Meter (AllSups Hot Sauce - 3.5 of 5)