New Mexico High School Baseball 2020 Showcase
In an effort to grow High School Baseball in the state of New Mexico. I have partnered with NMPreps to run a showcase camp to see the best players in New Mexico.Camp will use information to compile accurate information about baseball players from across the state.
When: Class of 2023/2024 - September 3rd
When: Class of 2021/2022 - September 4th
Where: Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex
Cost: $25 for pitchers only
$50 for position players
$75 for pitcher and position playerIf registered before July 31st.
$25 increase after July 31st.
Contact me to register at los0926@msn.com