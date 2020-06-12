In an effort to grow High School Baseball in the state of New Mexico. I have partnered with NMPreps to run a showcase camp to see the best players in New Mexico.Camp will use information to compile accurate information about baseball players from across the state.

When: Class of 2023/2024 - September 3rd

When: Class of 2021/2022 - September 4th

Where: Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex

Cost: $25 for pitchers only

$50 for position players

$75 for pitcher and position playerIf registered before July 31st.

$25 increase after July 31st.

Contact me to register at los0926@msn.com

More Information click here

Top "Dudes" Class of 2021

Top "Dudes" Class of 2022

Top "Dudes" Class of 2023

Top "Dudes" Class of 2024