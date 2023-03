NMPreps New Mexico high school baseball team rankings. #nmpreps

1. St. Pius X (11-2 overall): 1-0 since last ranking

2. Valley (8-8 overall): 1-2 since last ranking

3. Albuquerque Academy (8-5 overall): 1-2 since last ranking

4. Goddard (7-4 overall): 1-2 since last ranking

5. Grants (11-5 overall): 2-0 since last ranking

