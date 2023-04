NMPreps New Mexico high school baseball rankings for the week of April 3rd - April 8th. #nmpreps

1. Grants (15-5 overall): 4-0 since last ranking

2. St. Pius X (12-3 overall): 1-1 since last ranking

3. Valley (9-8 overall): 1-0 since last ranking

4. Goddard (9-6 overall): 2-2 since last ranking

Scoop: The top-four shifted this week with the Grants Pirates leaving Albuquerque with a win over St. Pius X. The Pirates take over the top spot from the Sartans who enter the week ranked 2nd. Valley and Goddard round out the top four.

Continue Here #5-#15 Ranking