Sandia High School's Danny Brown has been named the 2023 New Mexico Coach of the Year after guiding the Matadors to a 26-6 overall season and appearance in the 6A state championship.

Brown won a close race with 28.2% of the votes, just ahead of Brad Holland of Fort Sumner (25.6%) and Ricky Gonzales of Organ Mountain (17.9%) who finished as runner ups.

Brown becomes the first Sandia head coach to win the New Mexico Coach of the Year. Brown took over the Matadors in 2020 who were coming off four straight under .500 seasons and a 10-15 record. The Matadors are 61-36 under Brown in four seasons and have improved each season after going 8-18 (overall) during his first season.

