NMPreps.com's recaps, scores, and highlights from the 2020 4A New Mexico high school basketball state tournament. #nmpreps

RECAP

The #5 Hope Christian Huskies came out running and bringing a relentless pressure to the #4 Artesia Bulldogs in their quarterfinal win, 61-24.

The Huskies opened with a 22-7 first quarter showing and by mid-third quarter the mercy rule was in effect. Sean Martinez of the Huskies exploded 15 first quarter points before taking rest, he ended with 18 on the morning.

Artesia was paced by Johntae Rodriguez scoring 8 points and grabbing 6 rebounds.

The Huskies move into the final four to face the winner between No. 1 Valley and No. 9 Valencia.

More: Score Tracker