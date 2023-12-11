New Mexico High School Basketball Class 5A Rankings
In the heart of New Mexico, the high school basketball scene unfolded with intense matchups and unexpected turns, shaping the landscape of Week Three's updated team rankings. Here's a glimpse into the thrilling action:
Week 3 - Daily Team Rankings
#1) Volcano Vista (5-0):
Securing their undefeated status, Volcano Vista showcased dominance with victories over Organ Mountain (63-43), Eldorado (67-48), Sandia (72-51), La Cueva (59-44), and St. Pius X (79-57).
#2) Cleveland (3-0):
With a perfect record, Cleveland faced formidable opponents, overcoming Santa Fe (79-74), Los Lunas (67-61), and Capital (80-48).
#3) Atrisco Heritage (4-0):
Maintaining an unblemished record, Atrisco Heritage triumphed over Palo Duro TX (72-66), Sandia (90-76), West Mesa (81-64), and Rio Grande (58-56).
#4) Organ Mountain (1-1):
Experiencing both victory and defeat, Organ Mountain secured a win against Roswell (62-58) but faced a setback against Volcano Vista (63-43).
#5) Santa Fe (4-1):
Despite a strong performance with wins over La Cueva (54-44), ATC (66-40), Los Alamos (72-45), and SF Indian (53-34), Santa Fe faced a defeat against Cleveland (79-74).
These rankings paint a vivid picture of the dynamic and competitive high school basketball scene in New Mexico, where each victory and defeat contributes to the ever-evolving narrative of the season. Fans eagerly await the next chapter, as teams continue to battle for supremacy on the hardwood.