In the heart of New Mexico, the high school basketball scene unfolded with intense matchups and unexpected turns, shaping the landscape of Week Three's updated team rankings. Here's a glimpse into the thrilling action:

#1) Volcano Vista (5-0):

Securing their undefeated status, Volcano Vista showcased dominance with victories over Organ Mountain (63-43), Eldorado (67-48), Sandia (72-51), La Cueva (59-44), and St. Pius X (79-57).

#2) Cleveland (3-0):

With a perfect record, Cleveland faced formidable opponents, overcoming Santa Fe (79-74), Los Lunas (67-61), and Capital (80-48).

#3) Atrisco Heritage (4-0):

Maintaining an unblemished record, Atrisco Heritage triumphed over Palo Duro TX (72-66), Sandia (90-76), West Mesa (81-64), and Rio Grande (58-56).

#4) Organ Mountain (1-1):

Experiencing both victory and defeat, Organ Mountain secured a win against Roswell (62-58) but faced a setback against Volcano Vista (63-43).

#5) Santa Fe (4-1):

Despite a strong performance with wins over La Cueva (54-44), ATC (66-40), Los Alamos (72-45), and SF Indian (53-34), Santa Fe faced a defeat against Cleveland (79-74).

These rankings paint a vivid picture of the dynamic and competitive high school basketball scene in New Mexico, where each victory and defeat contributes to the ever-evolving narrative of the season. Fans eagerly await the next chapter, as teams continue to battle for supremacy on the hardwood.