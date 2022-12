NMPreps week four team rankings. New Mexico high school basketball team rankings for the week of December 12th-18th, 2022. #nmpreps

Volcano Vista (No. 1/5A) went 2-0 over the weekend with wins over Palo Duro TX (72-46) and La Cueva (60-57). The Hawks enter the fourth straight week as the number-one ranked team in New Mexico.

