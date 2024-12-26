New Mexico High School Basketball: Daily Dimes - December 26, 2024

NMPreps publisher Joshua J. Grine highlights today's must-see games in New Mexico high school basketball, featuring exciting matchups that span the state. From early-season statements to potential championship previews, here’s a closer look at the action on tap.

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Hobbs Holiday Tournament (Hobbs, NM)

A clash in the storied Ralph Tasker Arena promises an intriguing matchup as Artesia and Eldorado look to shake off early-season slumps and build momentum. Artesia (No. 6 in the NMPreps 4A Rankings) entered the season as a championship contender and remains poised to make a deep postseason run. Meanwhile, Eldorado (No. 9 in the NMPreps 5A Rankings) is striving to reestablish its place among the state’s elite after struggling to make an impact in recent years; the Eagles haven’t advanced past the first round of the state tournament since 2020, when they upset Hobbs as a 10-seed in Tasker Arena.

Artesia boasts a talented junior class, headlined by Charlie Campbell and Braylon Vega, who provide a dynamic scoring duo. Jack Byers, a skilled wing and spot-up shooter with size, adds versatility to the lineup, while Clay Kincaid anchors the inside with his physical presence.

Eldorado counters with a balanced and experienced core. Senior guard Malachi Green leads the way, offering scoring and leadership. The Eagles also rely on seniors Kalija Irving and Pete Fuentez, sOphomore Charlie Wills, and Emiliano Morrison, all contributing to a lineup with depth and potential.

Both teams are eager to make a statement, with Artesia looking to solidify their championship credentials and Eldorado aiming to regain relevance in the highly competitive 5A ranks. This game has all the makings of a pivotal moment for both programs.