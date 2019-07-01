New Mexico High School Basketball Rankings - Manzano Monarchs (5A)
NMPreps.com's first look at the 2019/2020 New Mexico High School basketball season. We will breakdown each team leading up to the season.
MANZANO MONARCHS
Rank: Premium members continue reading here.
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
2018 Season: 14-13 overall, 6-4 district Head Coach: Dominick Romero
Scoop: Premium members continue reading here.
Ceiling: Premium members continue reading here.
Floor: Premium members continue reading here.
Quick Prediction: Premium members continue reading here.
Join the Conversation: Do you agree with the Mustangs rank?