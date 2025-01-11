New Mexico High School Basketball Saturday Preview

NMPreps delivers your daily preview of the must-see games in New Mexico high school basketball. Check out the top matchups across the state, headlined by a clash of the top-ranked teams in the state.

No. 1 (5A) Volcano Vista (10-2) vs No. 2 (5A) Sandia (12-1)​

6 PM at La Cueva HS The must-see game of the day features the highly anticipated rematch between the Brown brothers: Greg Brown, head coach of Volcano Vista, and Danny Brown, head coach of Sandia. This matchup brings together two powerhouse programs with star-studded rosters. Volcano Vista enters as the No. 1 team in Class 5A, boasting talent across the board. The Hawks are led by Montana commit Kenyon Aguino, a versatile 6'7" stretch forward who has been unstoppable this week, delivering consecutive 31-point performances in the APS Metro Championship. Supporting Aguino is standout guard David Lunn (2027), making this one of the deepest squads in the state. Sandia, the No. 2 team in Class 5A, has made waves all season with its balanced attack. Senior Thomas Adams continues to lead the way with his scoring and leadership, while freshman phenom Isaiah Brown showed his potential in last night’s semifinal win over Cleveland, where he posted an impressive 22 points. Sandia’s depth and ability to spread the scoring load make them a dangerous opponent. Key Storyline: Volcano Vista’s high-powered offense will be tested against Sandia’s disciplined and versatile defense. Can the Matadors contain Aguino, or will the Hawks’ star rise to the occasion once more? Prediction: Sandia 72, Volcano Vista 71

No. 4 (5A) Cleveland (10-3) vs. No. 6 (5A) Rio Rancho (10-3)

2 PM at La Cueva HS The third-place game of the APS Metro Championship features a City of Vision rivalry as the Cleveland Storm face off against the Rio Rancho Rams. Both teams are looking to bounce back after tough semifinal losses. Cleveland endured a challenging night against Sandia, falling 93-63, and will aim to regroup behind their star junior guard Remy Albrecht, who is averaging over 20 points per game this season. Albrecht has been a consistent performer, solidifying his place as one of the state’s top-five players. Rio Rancho, on the other hand, impressed in their semifinal against top-ranked Volcano Vista. The Rams led in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling 75-67 but showed they can hang with the best. Jordan McNeely (2026) stepped up with a standout performance, scoring 21 points and emerging as a key player for the Rams. Key Storyline: Can Cleveland recover from last night’s blowout loss, or will Rio Rancho carry the momentum from their strong showing against Volcano Vista? This rivalry matchup promises intensity and could set the tone for district play later this season. Prediction: Rio Rancho 67, Cleveland 61

No. 3 (3A) Santa Fe Indian (8-4) vs. No. 8 (3A) Tularosa (8-2)

6 PM at SFIS Pavilion The championship game at Santa Fe Indian School sets the stage for a showdown between the host team, the Braves, and the well-traveled Tularosa Wildcats from southern New Mexico. Santa Fe Indian put on a dominant display last night, cruising past Menaul 85-53. The Braves, led by the Collado Core—Dontrey, Kenyon, and Taivian Collado—controlled the game from start to finish and enter Saturday’s matchup with plenty of momentum. Tularosa, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, brings size and versatility to the matchup. The Wildcats are anchored by 6-foot-7 Zaine Hodges, who provides a strong interior presence, while their guard play adds balance to their attack. They’ve proven to be a tough out on the road and are looking to upset one of the top teams in their classification. Key Storyline: Santa Fe Indian has home-court advantage and appears to be firing on all cylinders, but can Tularosa’s combination of size and guard play slow down the Braves' high-powered offense? Prediction: Santa Fe Indian 75, Tularosa 63

Other Games on Tap:

No. 9 (3A) West Las Vegas (7-4) at No. 4 (3A) Navajo Prep (8-3), 3 PM: This 3A showdown features two top-ten teams clashing in the northwest corner of the state. Navajo Prep leans on a talented young core, including sophomores Breyden Bailey and JJ Belin, alongside junior Dylan Lansing, to hold their spot among the classification’s elite. No. 8 (4A) Lovington (10-5) vs. Belen (6-7) at Lovington HS: Part of the North-South Showdown, Lovington is eager to bounce back after an upset loss to unranked Taos yesterday. Belen, also unranked but on the bubble in the NMPreps Week 7 Rankings, hopes to play spoiler. Lovington senior Kayle Covington is a scoring machine, and containing him will be crucial for Belen to pull off the upset. APS Metro Championships: Albuquerque (10-3) vs. Valley (6-6) at Valley HS, 1 PM La Cueva (5-6) vs. Cibola (8-3) at West Mesa HS, 1 PM Highland (6-7) vs. No. 3 (5A) Hobbs (12-2) at Rio Grande HS, 1 PM Cibola will aim to continue building its resume following a strong win over Hope Christian yesterday. Meanwhile, No. 3 Hobbs should have little trouble advancing on the consolation side of the APS Metro Championships as they take on 4A Highland.

