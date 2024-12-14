New Mexico High School Basketball Scores and Rundown

Friday night delivered a slate of surprises, key wins, and marquee matchups that are sure to shake up the Week 4 New Mexico high school basketball rankings.

One of the most surprising outcomes came in 4A hoops, where unranked Valencia pulled off a statement win over ranked Artesia, 50-46. This victory not only boosts Valencia’s resume but also raises questions about how Artesia will respond in the coming weeks. Adding to the intrigue in 4A, Valley delivered a major eye-opener by defeating Highland, 68-59. Both results could lead to significant movement in the rankings and leave fans wondering how the 4A landscape will shift next week.

In 5A action, Roswell played the spoiler role to perfection, taking down ranked Santa Fe 67-59 in a hard-fought battle.. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated showdown between the top two teams in 5A lived up to its billing. No. 1 Volcano Vista held off No. 2 Sandia in a thrilling 68-59 outcome.

Over in 3A, Tularosa secured a key 55-52 win over Cobre in a game with potential seeding implications later this season. While not a monumental upset, the result creates a minor shake-up in the rankings and reinforces Tularosa’s place as a team to watch again this March, after making a quarterfinal appearance in 2024.

West Mesa also grabbed a major win, edging out Cibola 73-71 in a nail-biter. This victory keeps the Mustangs in the conversation as a team on the rise in 5A hoops -- potential bubble buster game?

In small school basketball, Maxwell claimed a dramatic 51-50 victory over Clayton in a tightly contested game.

Expect the Week 4 rankings to look markedly different.

Friday, December 13

Albuquerque 64, Centennial 59 - F

Andrews (TX) 59, Jal 49 - F

Atrisco Heritage 86, Hope Christian 73 - F

Aztec 81, Cottonwood Classical 53 - F

Bernalillo 45, Santa Fe Prep 43 - F

Capital 77, ATC 41 - F

Cimarron 55, Roy/Mosquero 46 - F

Cleveland 62, Santa Fe Indian 47 - F

Cliff 54, Mountainair 28 - F

Dora 46, Floyd 40 - F

Fort Sumner/House 75, Escalante 37 - F

Gateway Christian 59, Captian 50 - F

Las Cruces 53, Clovis 50 - F

Littlefield (TX) 60, Portales 39 - F

Logan 83, Boise City (OK) 52 - F

Los Lunas 62, Miyamura 50 - F

Manzano 60, Santa Teresa 50 - F

Maxwell 51, Clayton 50 - F

Mayfield 54, Belen 48 - F

Monument Valley (AZ) 41, Kirtland Central 40 - F

Newcomb 59, Alamo Navajo 53 - F

NMMI 62, Estancia 37 - F

NMSD 61, PDSD (AZ) 35 - F

Oak Grove 55, East Mountain 41 - F

Organ Mountain 69, Albuquerque Academy 38 - F

Quemado 55, Mescalero 45 - F

Rio Grande 48, Goddard 41 - F

Roswell, Santa Fe 59 - F

Ruidoso 74, Jemez Valley 42 - F

Santa Rosa 70, Loving 43 - F

Silver 55, Bosque 45 - F

Socorro 62, Laguna Acoma 58 - F

St. Michael's 61, Los Alamos 23 - F

Taos 59, Bloomfield 43 - F

Tohatchi 67, Cuba 46 - F

Tularosa 55, Cobre 52 - F

Valencia 50, Artesia 46 - F

Valley 68, Highland 59 - F

Volcano Vista 68, Sandia 59 - F

West Mesa 73, Cibola 71 - F

Window Rock (AZ) 63, Shiprock 50 - F

Zuni 87, Navajo Pine 24 - F





Gadsden vs Irvin (TX) - Missing Score

Hondo Valley vs Cloudcroft - Missing Score

Lordsburg vs McCurdy - Missing Score

Reserve vs Animas - Missing Score

San Jon vs Corona - Missing Score

Tatum vs Elida - Missing Score