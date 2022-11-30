New Mexico High School Basketball Scores & Top Players
Boys Basketball. NMPreps list of the top player performances and scores from the night before. New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps
Tuesday: Top Player Performances
Andrew Hill - Sandia - 24 points vs Volcano Vista.
Alexis Dominguez - Highland - 22 points vs Cibola.
Dalen Moyer - Sandia - 26 points vs Volcano Vista.
Brandon Medina - Highland - 21 points vs Cibola.
Jesus Licon - Highland - 11 points vs Cibola
Kenyon Aguino - Volcano Vista - 29 points vs Sandia
Continue Here - Submit your top players each night 505-414-4313.
Tuesday: Scores
Atrisco Heritage 52, West Mesa 48 - F
Bernalillo 64, Miyamura 61 - F
Capital 51, Taos 40 - F
Chaparral 66, Cobre 64 - F
Clayton 70, West Las Vegas 63 - F
Clovis 72, Goddard 33 - F
Clovis Christian 54, Roy/Mosquero 36 - F
Cottonwood Classical 70, Tohajiilee 23 - F
Crownpoint 76, Cuba 38 - F
Del Norte 69, Valencia 64 - F
Del Valle, TX 60, Mayfield 48 - F
Deming 91, Immanuel Christian, TX 73 - F
Dexter 60, Loving 50 - F
Grady 77, Elida 72 - F
Highland 68, Cibola 47 - F
Hobbs 72, Centennial 67 - F
Hope Christian 71, Eldorado 63 - F
Jal 61, Gateway Christian 13 - F
Las Cruces 56, Carlsbad 54 - F
Maxwell 68, NMSD 21 - F
McCurdy 60, Evangel Christian 52 - F
Menaul 49, Legacy Academy 33 - F
Mesilla Valley 52, Hatch Valley 38 - F
Navajo Prep 77, Dulce 53 - F
Newcomb 92, Northwest 22 - F
Organ Mountain 74, Roswell 59 - F
Pecos 76, Mora 22 - F
Silver 62, Gadsden 43 - F
St. Michael's 40, Los Alamos 24 - F
St. Pius X 60, Sandia Prep 35 - F
Tohatchi 76, Escalante 52 - F
Volcano Vista 73, Sandia 67 - F
Quemado 66, Ramah 38 - F