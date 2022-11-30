News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-30 06:48:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

New Mexico High School Basketball Scores & Top Players

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

Boys Basketball. NMPreps list of the top player performances and scores from the night before. New Mexico high school basketball. #nmpreps

Tuesday: Top Player Performances 

Andrew Hill - Sandia - 24 points vs Volcano Vista.

Alexis Dominguez - Highland - 22 points vs Cibola.

Dalen Moyer - Sandia - 26 points vs Volcano Vista.

Brandon Medina - Highland - 21 points vs Cibola.

Jesus Licon - Highland - 11 points vs Cibola

Kenyon Aguino - Volcano Vista - 29 points vs Sandia

Continue Here - Submit your top players each night 505-414-4313.

Top Girls Basketball Player Performances

Tuesday: Scores

Atrisco Heritage 52, West Mesa 48 - F

Bernalillo 64, Miyamura 61 - F

Capital 51, Taos 40 - F

Chaparral 66, Cobre 64 - F

Clayton 70, West Las Vegas 63 - F

Clovis 72, Goddard 33 - F

Clovis Christian 54, Roy/Mosquero 36 - F

Cottonwood Classical 70, Tohajiilee 23 - F

Crownpoint 76, Cuba 38 - F

Del Norte 69, Valencia 64 - F

Del Valle, TX 60, Mayfield 48 - F

Deming 91, Immanuel Christian, TX 73 - F

Dexter 60, Loving 50 - F

Grady 77, Elida 72 - F

Highland 68, Cibola 47 - F

Hobbs 72, Centennial 67 - F

Hope Christian 71, Eldorado 63 - F

Jal 61, Gateway Christian 13 - F

Las Cruces 56, Carlsbad 54 - F

Maxwell 68, NMSD 21 - F

McCurdy 60, Evangel Christian 52 - F

Menaul 49, Legacy Academy 33 - F

Mesilla Valley 52, Hatch Valley 38 - F

Navajo Prep 77, Dulce 53 - F

Newcomb 92, Northwest 22 - F

Organ Mountain 74, Roswell 59 - F

Pecos 76, Mora 22 - F

Silver 62, Gadsden 43 - F

St. Michael's 40, Los Alamos 24 - F

St. Pius X 60, Sandia Prep 35 - F

Tohatchi 76, Escalante 52 - F

Volcano Vista 73, Sandia 67 - F

Quemado 66, Ramah 38 - F

Continue Here - Scores & Updates All Week

Related

Week 2 Team Rankings

Top Players in New Mexico High School Basketball

New Mexico High School Basketball Updates, Recruiting, Etc

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}