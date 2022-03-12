New Mexico High School Basketball State Championships

List of the 2022 New Mexico high school basketball state tournament championships. March 12th, 2022 #nmpreps

SCHEDULE

5A BASKETBALL - MARCH 12TH (1) Las Cruces vs (2) Volcano Vista - 8PM 4A BASKETBALL - MARCH 12TH (1) Highland 76, (11) Del Norte 59 - F 3A BASKETBALL - MARCH 12TH (2) Robertson 65, (4) St. Michael's 56 - F 2A BASKETBALL - MARCH 12TH (5) Menaul 70, (2) Pecos 63 - F 1A BASKETBALL - MARCH 12TH (1) Magdalena vs (2) Elida - 6PM

4A BASKETBALL

(1) Highland 76, (11) Del Norte 59 The Highland Hornets are your 2022 4A New Mexico high school basketball state champions. Jose Murillo led the way for the Hornets with 40-points and 20-rebounds capping off a stellar career and state tournament. The Hornets finish the season 26-3 overall. The Del Norte Knights were paced behind the play of junior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez who finished with 36-points and 4-rebounds. The Knights finish the season 15-15 overall.

3A BASKETBALL

(2) Robertson 49, (4) St. Michael's 40 Behind the duo of Mateo Contreras and Matthew Gonzales the Robertson Cardinals will take home the 2022 3A New Mexico High School state basketball tournament. The Cardinals finished the season with a 23-6 overall record. Contreras was the high point man finishing with 19 points followed by 17 points from Gonzales. St. Michael's finished the year with a 16-15 overall record. Adam Montoya (16 points) and Devin Flores (14 points) led the way for the Horsemen.

2A BASKETBALL

(5) Menaul 70, (2) Pecos 63 Maximus Mkpa (19 points), Prashant Chouhan (16 points), Brandon Oloumou (15 points), and Alexander Rael (12) points) helped guide the Menaul Panthers to the 2022 New Mexico high school basketball state championship. The 2-seed Pecos Panthers had five players in double figures led behind 17 points from Isaiah Sandoval. This is the first state championship for the school. The Panthers finished 23-4 on the season.