Today, we start our journey to highlight and rank each team in New Mexico high school basketball.

Aztec Tigers

Record: 8-19 overall, 1-9 district

Early Ranking: Click Here

Notes: The Tigers will have a new head coach next season and coming off a 8-win season they have plenty of room to improve. They have a good foundation with former Matthew Steinfeldft giving them some stability and they return their top two players in Austin.........