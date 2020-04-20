Carlsbad Cavemen

Last Season: 14-14 overall, 0-6 district

Head Coach: Steve Garza

Notes: The Cavemen are projected to take another step back next season. They lost their top player mid-season, they also graduate a talent in Shamar Smith, and this could be the start of rebuild. The good news? They only graduate four players. They do return some size inside with 6-1 forward Ayden Parent (2021), 6-5 post Tylen Gonzales (2023) and 6-3 wing Damien Perez.