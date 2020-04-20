News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-20 09:53:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Mexico high school boys basketball: Carlsbad Cavemen

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com's way-too-early New Mexico high school basketball team rankings.

Carlsbad Cavemen

Last Season: 14-14 overall, 0-6 district

Head Coach: Steve Garza

Rank: Click Here

Notes: The Cavemen are projected to take another step back next season. They lost their top player mid-season, they also graduate a talent in Shamar Smith, and this could be the start of rebuild. The good news? They only graduate four players. They do return some size inside with 6-1 forward Ayden Parent (2021), 6-5 post Tylen Gonzales (2023) and 6-3 wing Damien Perez.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}