NMPreps - New Mexico High School Boys Basketball Team Rankings - Week 6

The Power-20 is a week-to-week team ranking. This is not a resume watch (Road to the PIT). This is a weekly progression of how a team is doing. There is not a better feel and ranking of teams based on the eye test and the what have you done lately.

POWER 20 (ALL CLASSES - WEEK 6)

1. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (9-0 overall, 9-0 district): Wins: Onate, Gadsden. (Last Week: 1; #1 all 6 weeks)

2. Atrisco Heritage Jaguars (7-2 overall, 7-2 district): Win: Valley, Rio Rancho (LW: 5)

3. Cleveland Storm (9-1 overall, 5-1 district): Loss: Atrisco Heritage (LW: 2)

4 Alamogordo Tigers (9-1 overall, 9-1 district): Wins: Mayfield, Deming, Onate. (LW: 4)

5. Sandia Matadors (5-1 overall, 5-1 district): Win over La Cueva (LW: 9)

