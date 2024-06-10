NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

"From the ashes we rise" could be the motto for the Navajo Prep EAgles, who clawed their way to a playoff berth and district championship in a rollercoaster 2023 season.

The Eagles secured their playoff spot and district title with a dramatic 38-36 overtime victory over Newcomb on the final night of the regular season. Despite a challenging start to the year, they showed resilience, setting a foundation for future success as they transition from 3A to 2A football in 2024.

The season began on a bleak note with a three-game losing streak, falling to Pojoaque Valley (48-6), Wingate (46-16), and Pinon, AZ (55-20). However, the Eagles found their footing with a narrow win over Crownpoint (28-26) and followed it up with a convincing victory over Hozho Academy (60-20). The momentum didn’t last long as they stumbled again, losing to McCurdy (70-40) and Rio Grande (54-8), which left them at 2-5 heading into district play and on the brink of missing the postseason.

But the Eagles soared when it mattered most, embarking on a three-game winning streak in district play. They dominated Zuni (46-0), battled past Tohatchi (32-20), and clinched the district championship with an overtime thriller against Newcomb. This late-season surge earned them a playoff berth, though their journey ended with a tough 48-8 loss to the 5-seed NMMI Colts in the first round.