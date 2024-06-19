NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Recap: The Legacy Academy Silverbacks concluded their second season as a football program with a remarkable 7-2 overall record and secured the district championship in 8-man football. Despite a tough start with a 52-0 loss to powerhouse Melrose, the Silverbacks bounced back impressively with seven consecutive wins. Key victories included dominant performances over Clayton (62-26), Lordsburg (56-6), Tatum (34-30), and Mesilla Valley (64-36) in non-district play. In district competition, they defeated Pine Hill (52-20), Questa (46-30), and Menaul (44-12). As the 2-seed in the playoffs, their season ended in a narrow first-round upset by 7-seed Clayton, 28-26, in the 8-man playoffs.