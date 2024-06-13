NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record: 3-6 overall, 1-3 district

Playoffs: Missed

Points Scored:133

Points Given Up:258

Streak into 2024: 3-game losing streak

Scoop: The Rattlers continue to search for a return to football relevancy. They started the 2023 season strong with an opening night win over Mescalero Apache (32-6) but then suffered three straight losses to Thoreau (20-6), Raton (41-0), and Santa Rosa (40-0). They regrouped with a dominant victory over Hozho Academy (50-0) and followed up with a narrow district win over Ruidoso (12-7). However, a three-game losing streak to end the season, with losses to Hope Christian (22-20), Dexter (62-7), and New Mexico Military Institute (60-6), dashed their playoff hopes.