New Mexico High School Football 2A First Round State Preview & Predictions

The 2024 New Mexico high school football playoffs are kicking off, and with the first-round matchups set, we’re diving into the teams, players, and factors to watch as they vie for a spot in the next round. Below is a breakdown of each game scheduled for the weekend of November 8th and 9th, including predictions, key players, and Grine’s picks. For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

SCHEDULE

#5 Eunice vs #12 Laguna-Acoma- Saturday, 1pm #6 Loving vs #11 Cuba- Saturday, 2pm #7 Raton vs #10 Jal- Saturday, 1pm #8 Navajo Prep vs #9 McCurdy - Saturday, 3pm

PREVIEWS

No. 5 Eunice Cardinals (7-3) vs No. 12 Laguna-Acoma Hawks (4-5) ​Saturday, 1pm Preview: The Eunice Cardinals, a program known for dominance, come into this postseason from District 3-2A. With a 7-3 record, it’s unusual to see them outside the top three seeds, but they remain a formidable force. All-state quarterback Elijah Melancon (2026) leads the Cardinals, averaging over 250 passing yards per game, while running back Eljan Woods (2025) contributes over 100 rushing yards per game. For Laguna-Acoma, the Hawks made a late-season push to claim a spot in the playoffs, winning two of their last three games in District 1-2A. While they’ll look to carry that momentum, they face a major challenge in matching the depth and talent of Eunice. Prediction: Eunice 50, Laguna-Acoma 0 Grine's Pick: Eunice Favorite: Eunice, -50.5 (Over/Under 51.5)

No. 6 Loving Falcons (6-4) vs No. 11 Cuba Rams (4-6)​ Saturday, 2pm Preview: The Loving Falcons come out of the highly competitive District 3-2A, finishing fourth in a district that produced three of the tournament’s top five seeds. Dual-threat QB Tristen Onsurez (2025) leads Loving, contributing around 100 rushing and 100 passing yards per game. On defense, Kalon Lujan and Braven Vasquez anchor the team with a combined 147 tackles this season. The Cuba Rams had a rough start to their season, going 0-5, but rallied to win four of their final five games. Running back Santiago Maestas (2025) and QB Richard Lovato (2026) will need to be at their best for Cuba to have a chance. Prediction: Loving 56, Cuba 6 Grine's Pick: Loving Favorite: Loving, -49.5 (Over/Under 58)

For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story

No. 7 Raton Tigers (5-5) vs No. 10 Jal Panthers (2-8)​ Saturday, 1pm Preview: Raton, new to 2A this season after moving from 3A, saw a promising start but settled at 5-5 overall, representing District 2-2A as the third-place finisher. Their offensive spark comes from senior QB Cannon Walton, who has dual-threat capabilities with over 700 yards each in both passing and rushing, and 15+ touchdowns on the season. Jal enters as the fifth-place finisher from District 3-2A, traditionally known for postseason strength. However, the Panthers are undergoing a rebuilding season. Daniel Ornelas brings over 200 all-purpose yards per game, and linebacker David Gaytan will play a key role on defense. Prediction: Raton 24, Jal 23 Grine's Pick: Raton Favorite: Raton, -1.5 (Over/Under 48.5)

No. 8 Navajo Prep Eagles (7-2) vs No. 9 McCurdy Bobcats (7-3)​ Saturday, 3pm Preview: These District 1-2A rivals meet again after Navajo Prep won their regular-season game 34-14. Both teams boast similar offensive outputs, averaging around 34 points per game. Navajo Prep’s standout is Xavier Nez, a versatile three-sport athlete who has averaged over 250 total yards per game. The Bobcats, however, have had time to regroup, and with a healthier roster, they aim to close the gap and take advantage of their familiarity with Navajo Prep’s game plan. Prediction: Navajo Prep 30, McCurdy 24 Grine's Pick: McCurdy Favorite: Navajo Prep, -3.5 (Over/Under 52.5)

More