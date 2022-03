#13 Mescalero Apache Chiefs (0-8 overall, 0-3 district): The Chiefs struggled through a winless season in 2021 and will have to fill holes. Alexander Fangman (2025/WR) and Darius Wheeler (2024/WR-DB) will look to as the guys to carry them forward. Mason Jenkins (2023/OL) will return on the offensive line.

