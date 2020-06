NMPreps.com's list of the top-10 seasons for running backs this decade, 2010-2019. The premium members on NMPreps.com will vote on who deserves the titles as the Top Running Back of the Decade.

CANDIDATES

2016 Ezekiel Tapia, Estancia HS - 12 games played, 271 carries, 2745 yds, 10.1 ypc, 41 tds. Rushed for 1,323-yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Continue to the list of the top-10 candidates and voting.