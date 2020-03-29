News More News
New Mexico high school football: Deming Wildcats

Deming Wildcats Football
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine

Spring Views

NMPreps.com's rundown of each team in 5A football for the 2020 New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps

DEMING WILDCATS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Head Coach: Greg Simmons

2019 Record: 10-3 overall, 3-0 district

2019 Playoffs: Semifinals (Lost to Roswell 49-12); Quarterfinals (Beat Farmington 16-14); First Round (Beat Belen 42-6)

Key Returning Piece: Continue Here

Review: Continue Here

Preview: Continue Here

Early Prediction: Continue Here

Early Playoff Prediction: Continue Here

Early Spring Ranking: Continue Here

