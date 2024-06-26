NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

Recap: The Estancia Bears started the 2023 season with three consecutive losses against challenging competition, including games against two teams that played for the 2A state championship: Texico (52-22) and eventual state champion Eunice (49-12), as well as a quality game against 3A Socorro (34-19) in week three. They earned their first win of the season in a 40-37 shootout with Escalante before shutting out Hagerman 53-0 in a mercy rule dub. The Bears then stumbled, falling in their final two non-district games to Hatch Valley (55-34) and Santa Rosa (56-14).

They rebounded well in district play, defeating Mescalero Apache (39-19) and Capitan (62-12) but fell to district champion Tularosa (70-22) between those wins. Their season concluded with a 50-0 loss to Texico in the first round of the state playoffs.