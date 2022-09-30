New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Highlights
Scores and highlights from Friday night in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps
SCORES
Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0 - F
Bloomfield 28, Bayfield, CO 12 - F
Carlsbad 47, Alamogordo 37 - F
Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21 - F
Clovis 31, Albuquerque 28 - F
Eunice 50, Hagerman 0 - F
Gadsden 20, Valencia 13 - F
Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6 - F
Goddard 51, Belen 14 - F
Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28 - F
HIGHLIGHTS: Atrisco Falls to Cibola
Comment Here: Join the Conversation
HIGHLIGHTS: Clovis Knocks FG Down to Win, 31-28
Comment Here: Join the Conversation