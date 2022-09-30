News More News
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Highlights

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
@CoachGrine

Scores and highlights from Friday night in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

SCORES

Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0 - F

Bloomfield 28, Bayfield, CO 12 - F

Carlsbad 47, Alamogordo 37 - F

Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21 - F

Clovis 31, Albuquerque 28 - F

Eunice 50, Hagerman 0 - F

Gadsden 20, Valencia 13 - F

Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6 - F

Goddard 51, Belen 14 - F

Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28 - F

HIGHLIGHTS: Atrisco Falls to Cibola

HIGHLIGHTS: Clovis Knocks FG Down to Win, 31-28

Sound Off: Roswell Flexes on Piedra Vista, 32-14

Poll: Most Intriguing Score From Week 7

Week 7 Reactions

