New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview & Predictions

Today, we highlight our Week 5 Friday Night New Mexico high school football preview and predictions. We provide a comprehensive look at every corner of the state, bringing you the most in-depth previews throughout the entire football season. #nmpreps

GAME OF THE NIGHT: NORTH MEETS SOUTH

St. Michael's (4-0) at Eunice (4-0), 7pm

Preview: This might be the most intriguing non-top-25 matchup we’ve seen in years, potentially featuring two teams capable of competing at a top-25 level. St. Michael’s, a perennial 3A powerhouse, makes the seven-hour journey south to face 2A powerhouse Eunice in a clash of titans that highlights two of New Mexico’s most storied football programs. Both teams had open dates, and when they couldn’t find opponents, they seized the opportunity to create what might be the game of the night across the state. This two-year series kicks off in Eunice, New Mexico, a showdown that fans won’t want to miss.

St. Michael’s enters the contest as the No. 1 ranked team in 3A, riding high with an undefeated record (4-0). The Horsemen have dominated their schedule, averaging just over 42 points per game and claiming victories over teams from 6A, 5A, and 4A. Eunice, similarly ranked No. 1 in 2A, boasts an explosive offense that’s averaging over 46 points per game. The Cardinals are also undefeated (4-0) and have knocked off several 3A programs, along with a notable win against Morton, Texas last week.

The matchup showcases a coaching legend. Joey Fernandez of St. Michael’s, one of the most respected names in New Mexico high school football, enters this game with 195 career wins, the most of any active coach in the state. On the other sideline, Eunice’s Greg Jackson is in his sixth season at the helm, leading the Cardinals to three state championship appearances and capturing titles in 2019 and 2021 is forming is own outstanding legacy.

Why the Horsemen:

The Horsemen’s offense is a balanced attack, led by a dangerous trio in the backfield. Soren Annon (2025), Cole Sandoval (2025), and Isaiah Dominguez (2026) form a formidable rushing trio, giving opposing defenses headaches. Brandon Meyer (2026) is a key target at receiver, consistently making plays when it counts. Quarterback duties are primarily handled by senior Reed Bass, though the Horsemen have depth at the position.

Defensively, the Horsemen have been suffocating, allowing just 10 points all season with two shutouts. They’re led by Ryan Hunt (2027), one of the top-ranked prospects in New Mexico. Linebacker Pete Johnson has been a revelation this season, solidifying his status as a rising star. Joel Griego (2025) anchors the defensive line and has been instrumental in controlling the line of scrimmage.

Why the Cardinals:

Eunice, on the other hand, comes into this game ranked No. 1 in 2A, averaging 46 points per game. They’ve taken down 3A competition throughout the season and added a win over Morton, Texas, last week. For Eunice, quarterback Elijah Melancon (2025) has been one of the state’s top gunslingers. Through four games, he’s thrown for nearly 700 yards and 11 touchdowns, completing 40 of 58 pass attempts. Running back Elijah Woods (2025) has been a standout in the ground game, racking up 305 yards this season. The Cardinals boast a talented receiving corps led by seniors Maddox Mata, Jaen Castro, and Luis Gomez, along with junior Dyson Lord.

Final Thoughts:

This is undoubtedly the must-see game of the night in New Mexico high school football. Two storied programs from opposite ends of the state, each undefeated and playing at an elite level, will square off in what promises to be an instant classic. It’s a battle between two elite programs from opposite corners of the state, each boasting top-tier talent. St. Michael's comes in with their vaunted defense and balanced offense, while Eunice features one of the best quarterbacks in the state and a high-octane offense. The game has all the makings of a shootout, and fans can expect a high level of execution on both sides of the ball.

NMPreps Prediction:

St. Michael's 44, Eunice 43. This prediction came down to the wire, with our team split 3-2 in favor of the Horsemen.

Grine's Pick:

It’s easy for me to remain unbiased when covering games, and I’ve always prided myself on being fair in my 17 years with NMPreps. However, when it comes to Grine’s picks this weekend, I get to be human. My heart leans toward the Horsemen, and so does my pick. Sorry, Eunice—my blue runs deep. Horsemen are the pick.

