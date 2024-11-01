New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview & Predictions

Week 11 in New Mexico high school football brings an exciting slate of games as teams battle for playoff positions and district titles.
FRIDAY'S SPECIALS: MUST-SEE GAMES TONIGHT
No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 5 Las Cruces
Details: 7 p.m., Field of Dreams (Las Cruces, NM)
Prediction: Centennial 38, Las Cruces 33
Favorite: Centennial, -5.5 (O/U 61.5)
Grine's Pick: Centennial
Preview: The marquee matchup of the night features the Centennial Hawks and Las Cruces Bulldawgs squaring off for the District 3-6A Championship. The second-ranked Centennial Hawks (9-0 overall, 5-0 district) are favored by 5.5 points and are considered strong contenders to face La Cueva in the state championship, led by NMSU commit Zaiden Davis (2025). Las Cruces (7-2 overall, 5-0 district) will look to play spoiler tonight, with junior standout running back Daniel Amaro aiming to lead his team to an upset.