New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Preview & Predictions

Week 11 in New Mexico high school football brings an exciting slate of games as teams battle for playoff positions and district titles.

No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 5 Las Cruces

Details: 7 p.m., Field of Dreams (Las Cruces, NM)

Prediction: Centennial 38, Las Cruces 33

Favorite: Centennial, -5.5 (O/U 61.5)

Grine's Pick: Centennial

Preview: The marquee matchup of the night features the Centennial Hawks and Las Cruces Bulldawgs squaring off for the District 3-6A Championship. The second-ranked Centennial Hawks (9-0 overall, 5-0 district) are favored by 5.5 points and are considered strong contenders to face La Cueva in the state championship, led by NMSU commit Zaiden Davis (2025). Las Cruces (7-2 overall, 5-0 district) will look to play spoiler tonight, with junior standout running back Daniel Amaro aiming to lead his team to an upset.

Continue to More Previews

Bubble Teams Tonight

Predictions and Favorites Tonight