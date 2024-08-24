PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SVFI1SkRROFJYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVJUUjVKRFE4UlgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
New Mexico High School Football Friday Night Recap

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Publisher
This is the NMPreps Friday night recap for Week 1 of New Mexico high school football. The season opener saw several top-25 matchups, with exciting finishes, rain delays, and a few postponements adding to the drama as teams kicked off their 2024 campaigns.#nmpreps

No. 1 La Cueva 21, No 9 Volcano Vista 0 - Final

In a highly anticipated matchup, No. 1 La Cueva secured a 21-0 victory over No. 9 Volcano Vista in a game cut short by lightning at Community Stadium on Friday night. The contest, played before a large West Side crowd, saw La Cueva extend its dominance in the Class 6A football ranks.


The action was intense from the start, with both defenses showing their mettle. Volcano Vista’s defense made notable stops, halting La Cueva twice from scoring inside the 5-yard line during the first half. Key plays included a crucial stop on a fourth-and-short and an interception in the end zone.


La Cueva finally broke the deadlock in the second quarter. Quarterback Cam Dyer connected with Tanner Montano on a 29-yard touchdown pass, with Montano and his blockers doing most of the heavy lifting on the play.


Volcano Vista struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. They reached the La Cueva 3-yard line on their opening drive but were thwarted by a false start and a missed 22-yard field goal. Their subsequent drive ended with a fumble, giving La Cueva a short field that Cheeto Lumbrera III exploited with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at halftime.


Shortly after the third quarter began, La Cueva quarterback Cameron Dyer's 41-yard touchdown run extended the Bears' lead to 21-0. As the storm approached, the game was halted immediately following Dyer’s score. La Cueva improves to 1-0 and will head to Arizona next week, while Volcano Vista drops to 0-1.

No. 2 Las Cruces 50, No. 21 Mayfield 7 - Final

In the 62nd edition of one of New Mexico’s most storied high school football rivalries, the No. 2 ranked Las Cruces Bulldawgs delivered a statement performance, overpowering the Mayfield Trojans with a 50-7 victory at the Field of Dreams on Friday night. This win marks the ninth consecutive triumph for Las Cruces in this heated rivalry, solidifying their dominance over Mayfield.


Las Cruces wasted no time asserting their dominance. On their opening drive, Daniel Amaro broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run, giving the Bulldawgs a quick 7-0 lead. Amaro was just getting started, as he would go on to score two more touchdowns by the end of the night.


The Bulldawgs’ defense quickly followed Amaro's lead, showcasing their playmaking ability when Deven Alba intercepted a pass from Mayfield's quarterback Luke Linnan and returned it for a touchdown, extending the lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.


Mayfield briefly threatened to get on the board when Zaiden Salcido intercepted a pass from Las Cruces quarterback Gunnar Guardiola inside the 10-yard line. However, the Trojans were unable to capitalize on the turnover, and the Bulldawgs responded with a methodical drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from Amaro, making it 21-0 with just under three minutes left in the half.


As time wound down in the second quarter, Guardiola connected with Nate Libby for a 21-yard touchdown pass, putting Las Cruces up 28-0 at halftime. The Bulldawgs were in complete control, with Amaro contributing on both the ground and through the air, while the defense stifled Mayfield’s offense at every turn.


The second half began much like the first, with Las Cruces quickly finding the end zone. Guardiola threw his second touchdown pass of the night, this time to Francisco Winnikoff for a 26-yard score, extending the lead to 34-0. A missed extra point was the only blemish on an otherwise flawless performance.


The Bulldawgs’ defense continued to dominate, with Issac Gomez recording the team’s second pick-6 of the night, returning another interception from Linnan for a touchdown. This score pushed the lead to 40-0 and all but sealed the game with nearly six minutes left in the third quarter.


Daniel Amaro then added a punctuation mark to his incredible night by returning a punt for a touchdown, bringing the score to 47-0. Amaro’s versatility and explosiveness were on full display, as he contributed in every phase of the game.


Mayfield finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter when Linnan scrambled for a 2-yard rushing touchdown, but it was too little, too late. Las Cruces responded with a short field goal from Dalin Walter, capping the scoring at 50-7.


Las Cruces’ dominating win over Mayfield showcased why they are considered one of the top teams in New Mexico. With standout performances from Daniel Amaro, who accounted for three touchdowns, and a defense that recorded two pick-6s, the Bulldawgs sent a clear message to the rest of the state.


Next up, Las Cruces will face Volcano Vista on the road, while Mayfield will look to bounce back against West Mesa at home. Both games are scheduled for August 30 at 7 p.m.

Top-25 Recaps

Artesia 44, Carlsbad 7 - F

Aztec vs Rio Grande - Postponed

Belen vs Bloomfield - Postponed

Bernalillo 46, Valley 6 - F

Centennial 35, Cleveland 28 - F

Cibola 20, Albuquerque 17 - F/OT

Scores

