In this comprehensive review, NMPreps publisher Joshua J Grine provides a detailed breakdown of all the exciting developments that unfolded in New Mexico high school football during Week 11 on Friday night. #nmpreps

RAPID FIRE

As the final night of the regular season unfolded in New Mexico high school football, it brought forth electrifying moments, stunning upsets, and thrilling showdowns. Here's a recap of the major storylines from Friday night's gridiron action: 6A Football: Clovis Wildcats Stage Incredible Comeback In an incredible turnaround, the Clovis Wildcats (5-5 overall, 4-0 district) defied the odds, erasing a 29-12 second-half deficit against fourth-ranked Los Lunas High School. The Wildcats accomplished the impossible, clinching the District Championship and earning an automatic bid to the 2023 state playoffs. This triumph marked a significant improvement for Clovis, as they secured a postseason spot after back-to-back seasons with only three wins. (More Below) 6A Football: Centennial Avoids Las Cruces Upset In another thrilling 6A matchup, Centennial narrowly avoided an upset by Las Cruces, edging out a 30-23 victory. Zaiden Davis, in his third start, played a pivotal role in the Centennial Hawks' win, accumulating 230 yards and two touchdowns. The game featured back-and-forth scoring, with Davis showcasing his skills on both the ground and through the air. (More Below) 6A Football: Cleveland Storm Dominates to Secure District Title The top-ranked Cleveland Storm delivered an impressive 37-0 victory over the Rio Rancho Rams, securing another District 1-6A championship. This commanding win likely positions Cleveland as the 1-seed when the rankings are released. Despite the defeat, Rio Rancho remains a contender for a top-four seed with a season record of 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the district. (More Below) 6A Football: West Mesa Mustangs Seal Playoff Spot In a pivotal showdown, the West Mesa Mustangs (6-4 overall, 1-3 2-6A) secured a playoff spot by defeating Eldorado 39-21. The game featured a remarkable fourth-quarter surge by West Mesa, where they scored 20 crucial points. The Mustangs took the lead early, ending the first quarter 6-0 and maintaining a 19-14 lead at halftime. (More Below) 6A Football: La Cueva Dominates Farmington La Cueva (No. 3 NMPreps Rankings) continued their impressive streak with a resounding 63-28 victory over Farmington. Cameron Dyer played a starring role, contributing seven touchdowns – both through passing and rushing – for La Cueva. (More Below) 5A Football: Bulldogs Roll, No Fireworks in 5A Football In 5A football, the Artesia Bulldogs, led by RB Frankie Galindo, cruised to a 43-7 win over Mayfield.. This Friday night of 5A football also featured several other noteworthy matchups. (More Below) Deming secured a tight 12-10 victory over Gadsden, earning them the district championship. Roswell thumped Goddard, 38-6. Additionally, Charles Lopez-Burton delivered a spectacular performance, rushing for an astonishing five touchdowns as Valley crushed Rio Grande with a dominant 55-0 win. Piedra Vista asserted their dominance with a 49-14 win over Belen, finishing undefeated in district play and likely earning the 3-seed in the 5A state playoffs. This impressive win gave the Panthers a regular season record of 5-5 overall and 3-0 in district. In another lopsided victory, Los Alamos thrashed Del Norte with a 54-0 win, securing a well-deserved triumph to cap off the season. 4A Football: Lovington Wildcats Upset Portales Rams In a surprising turn of events, the Lovington Wildcats (No. 3 NMPreps Rankings) pulled off an upset against the Portales Rams (No. 2 NMPreps Rankings), securing a 29-21 win and claiming the District Championship and an automatic bid in their district. Silver emerged victorious in their district by defeating Valencia with a convincing score of 50-21. These impressive results solidified Silver's status as a dominant force in their district. Meanwhile, in the 3-4A district, the Grants team engineered an upset by triumphing over St. Pius X with a final score of 21-14. This victory allowed Grants to secure the district runner-up position, showing their resilience and determination in a highly competitive environment. Notably, the Espanola Valley team faced off against Pojoaque Valley in a unique contest known as the "silent battle." This game was characterized by the absence of fans, setting an intriguing atmosphere for the players. Espanola Valley emerged as the victors in this distinctive matchup, concluding the game with a score of 50-0. Bloomfield made a resounding statement in their district by securing a dominant win over Gallup, finishing with an astonishing score of 66-0. This convincing victory affirmed Bloomfield's status as a team to watch in 1-4A.Aztec secured the runner-up position by defeating Kirtland Central with a final score of 48-22. Their strong performance has positioned them as serious contenders in their district. 3A Football: Navajo Prep's Remarkable Turnaround, District Championship Secured in Overtime Thriller In an electrifying 3A football showdown, Navajo Prep achieved an unforgettable victory by defeating Newcomb 38-36 in overtime. This thrilling win not only earned them the coveted district championship but also secured an automatic bid to the state playoffs. The game began with Navajo Prep facing a 24-8 deficit at halftime, making their eventual comeback even more impressive. This remarkable turnaround was a testament to the team's resilience and determination. Navajo Prep quarterback Xavier Nez emerged as a key player, delivering a stellar performance by throwing four touchdowns in this critical game. Nez's precise passes connected with the skilled receivers, including Jacob Arviso, Kohl Johnson, Trent Luevno, and Wallen Descheeny, who all played pivotal roles in the team's remarkable comeback. Meanwhile, in another 3A matchup, Thoreau showcased their dominance by achieving a resounding 50-0 victory over Wingate. This commanding win highlighted Thoreau's strength and determination on the field. New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) secured the district championship outright with an impressive 60-6 win over Tucumcari. The NMMI Colts, who finished the regular season with a remarkable 8-2 overall record, demonstrated their prowess as a formidable force in 3A football. Junior NMMI quarterback Cole Seidentberger played a significant role in this outstanding victory, contributing with multiple touchdowns to help lead his team to success. These thrilling results in 3A football exemplify the intense competition, sportsmanship, and exceptional talent on display in high school football in New Mexico. Navajo Prep's incredible comeback story and NMMI's dominant performance add to the excitement of the season and set the stage for a compelling postseason. 8-Man Football: Clayton Upsets Legacy Academy In an upset in 8-man football, the #7-seed Clayton defeated the 2-seed Legacy Academy, winning 28-26 to advance into the semifinals. Saturday Action to Watch: West Las Vegas vs. Robertson Saturday action features the highly anticipated battle of West Las Vegas and Robertson. The outcome will determine the district championship, with a West Las Vegas win securing it outright. A Robertson win would result in a shared district championship, creating an exciting scenario with St. Michael’s, West Las Vegas, and Robertson all at 2-1 in district play.

GAME RECAPS

6A: Clovis 30, Los Lunas 29 - Final

In a thrilling 6A football showdown, the Clovis Wildcats (5-5 overall, 4-0 district) crafted a remarkable comeback story as they overcame a daunting 29-12 second-half deficit. Facing off against the fourth-ranked Los Lunas High School, the Wildcats not only secured a shocking upset but also claimed the coveted District Championship. Their astonishing victory earned them a golden ticket to the 2023 state playoffs, a feat that appeared distant earlier in the season. The game's narrative transformed in the second half, primarily through the Wildcats' ground attack. Leading this resurgence were two standout seniors, Jett Stone and Kash Roberts, who epitomized determination and skill. Stone powered his way through the Los Lunas defense, amassing an impressive 135 rushing yards and finding the end zone once. Roberts, on the other hand, had a prolific night, rushing for an astounding 238 yards and delivering four crucial touchdowns. This victory marks a monumental improvement for the Clovis Wildcats, a team that had endured back-to-back seasons with just three wins. Their extraordinary comeback, epitomizing resilience and grit, now propels them into the state playoffs, where they aim to continue their inspiring journey.

6A: Centennial 30, Las Cruces 23 - Final

In a nail-biting clash that almost saw a remarkable upset in 6A Football, the Centennial Hawks managed to evade a determined Las Cruces effort, securing a 30-23 victory. The game's relentless back-and-forth action left spectators on the edge of their seats. Centennial's third-starting quarterback, Zaiden Davis, played a pivotal role in leading the Hawks to this hard-fought triumph. Davis showcased his prowess by amassing an impressive 230 yards and delivering two crucial touchdowns that proved to be the game-changers. The game began with a bang as Centennial embarked on an opening drive of 70 yards, with Davis contributing a remarkable 58 yards on his way to a 1-yard touchdown. Las Cruces responded swiftly, with Kelly Steven finding the end zone from 7 yards out to level the score at 7-7. Davis didn't let up and answered with another 1-yard touchdown, pushing the Hawks ahead 14-7. Las Cruces retaliated once again, with Daniel Amaro scoring from 5 yards out, but a missed extra point left the score at 14-13 in favor of Centennial as they entered halftime. The second half continued to be a seesaw battle. Davis displayed his passing abilities by connecting with Jesus Barraza for an 18-yard touchdown, extending Centennial's lead to 21-13. However, Las Cruces fought back as Amaro scored his second touchdown from 20 yards out, bringing the score to 21-20, still in Centennial's favor. The third quarter provided another thrilling twist, with Dalin Walter nailing a clutch 30-yard field goal to give Las Cruces their first lead of the game at 23-21. The tension was palpable, and the outcome remained uncertain. Yet, Centennial had more to offer, with Barraza sprinting for an electrifying 63-yard touchdown run, the longest of the night, making the score 27-23 in Centennial's favor after a failed 2-point conversion. Omar Terrones, representing Centennial, delivered a crucial field goal from just behind the 30-yard line, cementing the score at 30-23. This score ultimately sealed the game's fate in favor of Centennial. With this hard-fought win, Centennial improved their overall record to 7-2 and maintained a flawless district record of 5-0. Las Cruces, although putting up a valiant effort, saw their overall record drop to 5-5, with a district record of 4-1. This thrilling matchup will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the season's most intense battles.

6A: Cleveland 37, Rio Rancho 0 - Final

The Cleveland Storm, the top-ranked team in New Mexico, continued to assert their dominance as they rolled to a convincing 37-0 victory over the Rio Rancho Rams, securing another District 1-6A championship. This dominant performance solidifies their position as the likely number one seed in the upcoming state playoff rankings, which are set to be released on Sunday morning. Cleveland's defense set the tone for the evening, shutting out the Rio Rancho Rams and displaying their remarkable strength and determination. This remarkable victory propels the Storm to a final regular-season record of 7-3 overall, with an unblemished district record of 4-0. The game's scoring began early in the first quarter when Jon Baca hauled in a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Hatch. Miguel Quinones followed with a successful extra point kick, giving the Storm a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Storm's offensive prowess continued to shine as Harris Mbueha dashed for a 31-yard rushing touchdown, putting Cleveland further ahead. Quinones' consistent accuracy on extra point kicks extended the lead to 14-0. Not content with their lead, the Storm's Chuka Tutman added to the Rams' woes with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, bolstering Cleveland's advantage to 21-0. Hatch showcased his exceptional passing skills, connecting with Jaden Davis for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Quinones, once again, was on target, increasing the score to 28-0. The third quarter witnessed Mbueha's second rushing touchdown, a 2-yard dash, albeit with a missed extra point kick. Cleveland's dominant performance remained unchallenged at 34-0. As the game neared its conclusion, Quinones put the finishing touches on a spectacular victory by nailing a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, making the final score 37-0. The Cleveland Storm's remarkable season, combined with their District 1-6A championship title, cements their status as a strong contender for the upcoming state playoffs, where they are poised to claim the coveted top seed. Rio Rancho, despite the defeat, concludes the regular season with a commendable 7-3 overall record and remains in contention for a top-four seed. The Storm's performance in this game underscores their strength and their determination to compete at the highest level.

6A: West Mesa 39, Eldorado 21 - Final

In a high-stakes battle that can only be described as one of the most critical contests in recent 6A football history, the West Mesa Mustangs showcased their unwavering determination to possibly secure a place in the upcoming state playoffs. Facing the Eldorado Eagles in what amounted to a win-or-go-home scenario, the Mustangs triumphed with a final score of 39-21. The game began with a burst of energy as West Mesa took an early 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. This momentum continued into the second quarter, with the Mustangs holding a 19-14 advantage at halftime. Throughout the third quarter, both teams struggled to find the end zone, resulting in a scoreless period that added to the anticipation and tension. As the fourth quarter commenced, the West Mesa Mustangs shifted into high gear, exhibiting remarkable resilience and tenacity. They managed to score a total of 20 points in the final quarter, securing their much-needed victory. The Eldorado Eagles, determined not to go down without a fight, also scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter. However, it was the Mustangs' unyielding performance that ultimately sealed the game in their favor. Key contributors to the West Mesa victory included quarterback Elijah Brody, who delivered an impressive 20-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Martinez during the first quarter. Marcus Sharp added to their success with a 36-yard touchdown reception, although the ensuing extra point attempt fell short. Eldorado showcased their offensive capabilities as well, with quarterback Brandon Olivas connecting with Joshua Jackson for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Carter Turcich's successful extra point kick brought the Eagles within striking distance. The game continued to unfold with relentless action, with Brody further extending the Mustangs' lead with an 18-yard rushing touchdown, while Sharp's extra point kick was successful. In response, Eldorado's John Paul Ludi managed to find the end zone with a 6-yard rushing touchdown, complemented by Turcich's successful extra point kick. As the game reached its thrilling climax, Brody recorded another rushing touchdown, this time from 6 yards out, extending the Mustangs' advantage. Sharp's accurate extra point kick contributed to their ever-increasing lead. Eldorado displayed remarkable spirit in the face of adversity, with quarterback Olivas connecting with Josiah Mitchell for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Turcich's extra point kick added to the Eagles' score. In a turn of events that highlighted the game's excitement, West Mesa's Marcos Ochoa returned a kickoff for an astounding 95-yard touchdown, although the extra point kick was blocked. The game's conclusion witnessed Brody's final flourish, recording a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Sharp's consistent extra point kick solidified the Mustangs' 39-21 victory. With this crucial win, the West Mesa Mustangs improved their season record to 6-4 overall and 1-3 in District 2-6A, strengthening their position in the quest for a spot in the highly competitive state playoffs. Eldorado, while putting up a valiant fight, concluded their season with a 4-6 overall record and a 1-3 district record. This nail-biting contest will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most pivotal games in New Mexico high school football in terms of the so called bubble. We will find out more Sunday morning.

6A: La Cueva 63, Farmington 28 - Final

In a thrilling high-scoring showdown, the La Cueva Bears, ranked third by NMPreps, put on a dazzling performance against Farmington, securing a resounding victory with a final score of 63-28. This victory extended their impressive seven-game winning streak and wrapped up the regular season with a 7-3 record. The star of the night was none other than Cameron Dyer, who delivered an astonishing seven touchdowns, combining both his passing and rushing talents to mesmerize the crowd. Dyer's remarkable performance included 268 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, along with three rushing touchdowns, totaling 92 rushing yards for the night. La Cueva's offense was nothing short of spectacular, amassing over 800 yards during this electrifying encounter. Their extraordinary display of talent and execution was truly a sight to behold. While Dyer shone as the quarterback and a key offensive weapon, running back Cheeto Lumbrera also left his mark by contributing a touchdown and rushing for an impressive 90 yards. Cruz Markham was another standout contributor for the Bears, recording two touchdowns and adding to the overall offensive brilliance of the team. On the other side of the field, Farmington's quarterback, Trel Griego, had a commendable performance in a losing effort, finishing the game with 360 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Griego's resilience and playmaking ability were evident throughout the contest. La Cueva's dominant performance sent a powerful message as they head into the postseason, signifying their strength and determination. Their seven-game winning streak underscores their status as a formidable contender in the upcoming playoffs.

5A: Artesia 43, Mayfield 7 - Final

In a decisive 5A football matchup, the Artesia Bulldogs showcased their dominance by delivering an impressive performance against the Mayfield Trojans, ultimately emerging victorious with a commanding final score of 43-7. The Bulldogs concluded their regular season with a remarkable 9-1 record, while securing a 2-1 district play record. Right from the outset, the Bulldogs set the tone for the game, establishing an early lead and never looking back. Frankie Galindo, Artesia's standout running back, initiated the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run, setting the Bulldogs on a path to success. This marked the beginning of a relentless offensive onslaught by Artesia. The Bulldogs' first-quarter display was nothing short of astounding. Phillip Finley made a pivotal contribution with a 20-yard pick-six, extending the lead to 15-0. Shortly after, Nye Estrada connected with Juan Diego for a 36-yard passing touchdown, further enhancing Artesia's lead to 22-0. Galindo continued his remarkable performance, scoring his second touchdown of the game from 4 yards out, increasing the lead to 29-0. Galindo was far from finished and added another touchdown to his name, this time from 39 yards away, pushing the score to 36-0. These early touchdowns set the Bulldogs on a dominating path. As the game progressed, Ricky Armendariz scored on a quarterback keeper, providing the only score of the second quarter and extending the Bulldogs' lead to 43-0. Mayfield, to their credit, managed to avoid a shutout by securing a touchdown in the fourth quarter, courtesy of Luke Linnan, the Trojans' quarterback. This score allowed Mayfield to avoid being held scoreless and added some consolation to their season. Despite their efforts, Mayfield concluded the regular season with a record of 4-6 overall and 0-3 in district play.

Join the Conversation

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXJyaXMgTWJ1ZWhhIGFkZHMgdG8gaGlzIG5pZ2h0IHdpdGggYSAy LXlhcmQgVEQgcnVuPGJyPjxicj5DbGV2ZWxhbmQgMzQ8YnI+UmlvIFJhbmNo byAwPGJyPjxicj40OjI3ICAzUTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9ubXByZXBzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jbm1wcmVwczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Nj Z001bkZ0UEUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zY2dNNW5GdFBFPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkgTS4gSm9obnNvbiAoQFJlYWxfQUpvaG5zb24pIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVhbF9BSm9obnNvbi9zdGF0 dXMvMTcxODA4MTkwOTA5NDMzNDYxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

SCORES