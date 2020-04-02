New Mexico high school football: Highland Hornets
Spring Views. NMPreps.com's early preview for the 2020 New Mexico high school football season. #nmpreps
HIGHLAND HORNETS
Head Coach: Phillip Lovato2019 Record: 6-5 overall, 1-2 district
2019 Playoffs: First Round (Lost to Piedra Vista 55-15)
Key Returning Players: Nathan Lopez (RB/2022)
Review: Continue the conversation here.
Preview: Continue the conversation here.
Early Prediction: Continue the conversation here.
Early Playoff Prediction: Continue the conversation here.
Early Spring Ranking: Continue the conversation here.