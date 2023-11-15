In the heart of New Mexico, the high school football season not only fuels the passion of fans but also attracts the watchful eyes of college scouts. The latest recruiting news unveils a constellation of talent, with several standout players drawing attention from esteemed programs.

Leading the charge is Stratton Shufelt from Cleveland High School, a formidable linebacker (LB) in the Class of 2024. Shufelt's prowess on the field has garnered him offers from prestigious institutions such as Air Force, Arkansas State, Colorado, Harvard, Idaho State, University of New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, UTEP, Yale, Washington State, Dartmouth. His impressive Rivals 5.5 3-star prospect rating solidifies his status as the top Outside Linebacker (OLB) in the state of New Mexico.

At La Cueva, the spotlight falls on Mason Posa, a rising star in the Class of 2025. As the number one ranked Middle Linebacker (MLB) in the state, Posa has received a flurry of offers from UNM, Washington, NMSU, Wisconsin, California, Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Utah, Oklahoma State, TCU, Duke, Oregon, Nebraska, USC. His defensive stats paint a picture of dominance, with 86 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss (TFL), 66 solo tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 interception.

Mark Handy, also from La Cueva and a member of the Class of 2025, has made waves in the trenches. As the top-ranked offensive lineman (OL) in New Mexico, Handy has received an offer from Texas Tech (Big 12). His prowess as a guard and tackle positions him as a rising star on the offensive line.

The quarterback position takes center stage with Cameron Dyer from La Cueva, Class of 2025. As a dual-threat quarterback (QB), Dyer has attracted the attention of New Mexico State University (Conference USA). His dynamic playstyle has seen him accumulate 1,913 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 939 rushing yards, and 18 rushing touchdowns.

The future looks bright with Moses Sparks from Cleveland, a prospect from the Class of 2026. Already securing an offer from the University of New Mexico (Mountain West), Sparks is emerging as a top player in his class, showcasing promise for the seasons to come.

West Mesa's Elijah Brody is making waves as the number one dual-threat QB in the state for the 2023 season. With offers from the University of New Mexico (Mountain West) and Western New Mexico, Brody's versatility is evident with 1,563 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 1,772 rushing yards, and 25 rushing touchdowns.

In Lovington, Demarcus Thompson stands out as a premier Wide Receiver (WR) in the Class of 2024. With offers from Eastern New Mexico (Lone Star Conference/D2) and Wayland Baptist, Thompson's 1,022 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns have played a pivotal role in guiding Lovington to the 4A playoffs.

As the recruiting season unfolds, these players continue to leave an indelible mark on the gridiron, and their journeys are closely followed by fans and recruiters alike.