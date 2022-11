Jal's offense runs through the dynamic duo of Alexavier Carreon (2023) and Jacob Lujan (2023), who are legitimate Mr. Football contenders. Carreon is averaging 9.5 yards per carry this season totaling 638 yards on 67 runs. Lujan is sitting at 531 yards on 51 carries (10.4 per) and 12 rushing touchdowns. The 8-seed Lobos will look to do-all quarterback Trey Archuleta who has over 1,300 offensive yards (951 rushing) and 20 total touchdowns (14 rushing).