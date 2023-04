The Braves enter the 2023 season riding a 6-game losing streak -- they were outscored 317 to 32 during those final games. Adding more to the struggle will be having to replace their number one option for the run-heavy offense. Leonard Baldonado (2024) will move into the slot after gaining 187-yards last season on 31 carries (6.0). Not a lot of experience but did break out for a few long runs. Baldonado and Caleb Martinez (2025) will also anchor the defense for the Braves who will have some returners to what was an inexperienced and youthful defense in 2022. The Braves should be improved but they will again but in an uphill battle against their difficult district. 2 to 3 wins is the likely.

