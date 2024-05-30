NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record: 1-9 overall, 0-0 district (independent)

Playoffs: MissedPoints Scored: 117

Points Given Up: 333

Streak into 2024: 1-game losing streak

The Chieftains faced significant challenges in 2023, starting the season with a seven-game losing streak before securing their lone win against the new Gallup school, Hozho Academy, with an 18-0 victory. Despite a tough season, the Chieftains showed resilience, narrowly losing to Albuquerque-Rio Grande 22-13 and competing closely with Mountain View (Arizona) in a 48-41 defeat and Crownpoint in a 28-21 loss.

