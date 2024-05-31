NMPreps continues to release our very early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps

2023 Season Review​

Record: 2-8 overall, 0-3 district

Playoffs: Missed

Points Scored: 90

Points Given Up: 306

Streak into 2024: 5-game losing streak

The Thunderbirds struggled throughout the 2023 season, posting only two wins over Hopi, Arizona (18-14), and Shiprock (20-6) in consecutive weeks (Week 4 and Week 5) after a 0-3 start. However, these were the bright spots in an otherwise challenging season that ended with five straight losses. The Thunderbirds struggled in district play, going 0-3 and being outscored 121-20 by Navajo Prep, Newcomb, and Tohatchi.