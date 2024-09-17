Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 17, 2024
New Mexico High School Football: Quarterback Four-Week Review
Default Avatar
Joshua Grine  •  NMPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@CoachGrine

As we approach the midpoint of the 2024 high school football season, it's time to highlight the top players at each position. In this three-part series, we’ll spotlight 30 of the most outstanding quarterbacks in New Mexico. This year’s crop of dual-threat quarterbacks is one of the strongest in recent memory, with two already committed to Division I programs and others showing clear next-level talent. #nmpreps #nmhsfb

Cameron Dyer, 2025, La Cueva High School​

The top-ranked quarterback in New Mexico continues to impress, coming off a 300-yard passing performance in a 42-19 win over Sandia during Week 4. La Cueva, the No. 1 ranked team in the state, is 3-0, largely thanks to Dyer’s playmaking abilities. In Week 2, Dyer made a strong case for New Mexico's Mr. Football, tallying 348 total yards and four touchdowns in a win over Pinnacle High School (AZ). Position Rank: #1

Zaiden Davis, 2025, Centennial High School​

Both of the top two quarterbacks in New Mexico are Division I commits, though each is projected to play a different position in college. The New Mexico State commit runs Centennial's potent read-option offense, racking up over 340 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a recent victory. Davis’ versatility was on full display in the team’s Week 2 win over Cleveland, where he threw a 60-yard pass in the rain.Position Rank: #2

Izac Cazares, 2025, Artesia High School​

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement