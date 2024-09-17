New Mexico High School Football: Quarterback Four-Week Review

Photo Credit | @_NMAA

As we approach the midpoint of the 2024 high school football season, it's time to highlight the top players at each position. In this three-part series, we’ll spotlight 30 of the most outstanding quarterbacks in New Mexico. This year’s crop of dual-threat quarterbacks is one of the strongest in recent memory, with two already committed to Division I programs and others showing clear next-level talent. #nmpreps #nmhsfb

Cameron Dyer, 2025, La Cueva High School​

The top-ranked quarterback in New Mexico continues to impress, coming off a 300-yard passing performance in a 42-19 win over Sandia during Week 4. La Cueva, the No. 1 ranked team in the state, is 3-0, largely thanks to Dyer’s playmaking abilities. In Week 2, Dyer made a strong case for New Mexico's Mr. Football, tallying 348 total yards and four touchdowns in a win over Pinnacle High School (AZ). Position Rank: #1

Zaiden Davis, 2025, Centennial High School​

Both of the top two quarterbacks in New Mexico are Division I commits, though each is projected to play a different position in college. The New Mexico State commit runs Centennial's potent read-option offense, racking up over 340 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a recent victory. Davis’ versatility was on full display in the team’s Week 2 win over Cleveland, where he threw a 60-yard pass in the rain.Position Rank: #2

Izac Cazares, 2025, Artesia High School​