New Mexico High School Football Rankings

As Week Five of the New Mexico high school football season approaches, the NMPreps rankings remain steady at the top, but a few key performances and matchups are already shaping the race for the 6A title. With powerhouse programs continuing to assert their dominance, let’s break down the rankings and performances from the top five teams heading into Week Five.

1. La Cueva Bears (3-0)

Last Week: 1 | Wins: Volcano Vista (21-0), Pinnacle AZ (39-32 2OT), Sandia (42-19)

La Cueva continues to hold onto the top spot after another commanding win, this time defeating Sandia 42-19. The Bears’ defense has been nearly impenetrable, as seen in their Week One shutout of Volcano Vista. Their ability to contain explosive offenses, along with clutch offensive plays in their double-overtime victory over Pinnacle AZ, has solidified La Cueva as the team to beat. With their unblemished record, the Bears look primed to extend their winning streak into Week Five.

2. Centennial Hawks (4-0)

Last Week: 2 | Wins: Cleveland (35-28), Atrisco Heritage (54-27), Artesia (70-39), Rio Rancho (43-27)

Centennial continues to soar, maintaining their position at No. 2 following a dominant 43-27 win over Rio Rancho. The Hawks have been an offensive powerhouse, scoring 70 points against Artesia and putting up consistent points in every game. Their thrilling win over Cleveland earlier in the season showcased their ability to compete with the very best, and with their perfect record intact, Centennial remains a serious contender in the 6A race.

3. Cleveland Storm (3-1)

Last Week: 3 | Wins: Los Lunas (55-7), Clovis (54-0), Las Cruces (35-25) | Loss: Centennial (35-28)

Cleveland looked strong in their 35-25 victory over Las Cruces. Their offense continues to churn out points, but it’s their defense that has helped them climb the rankings, with shutouts over Los Lunas and Clovis. The Storm are still very much in the title race, but their loss to Centennial keeps them sitting at No. 3 heading into Week Five.

4. Volcano Vista Hawks (3-1)

Last Week: 4 | Wins: Las Cruces (27-24), Sandia (28-6), West Mesa (35-7) | Loss: La Cueva (21-0)

Volcano Vista remains in the fourth spot after an impressive 35-7 win over West Mesa. The Hawks have responded well since their opening loss to La Cueva, reeling off three straight wins and allowing only 13 points over those games. Their victory over Las Cruces combined with their improving defense, gives Volcano Vista momentum as they enter the heart of their schedule.

5. Las Cruces Bulldawgs (2-2)

Last Week: 5 | Wins: Mayfield (50-7), Rio Rancho (34-21) | Losses: Volcano Vista (27-24), Cleveland (35-25)

Las Cruces remains at No. 5 after a tough 35-25 loss to Cleveland in Week Four. While their defense has struggled at times, the Bulldawgs’ offense has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in their 50-7 rout of Mayfield. Their win over Rio Rancho earlier in the season keeps them in the top five, but they’ll need to find consistency if they hope to climb higher in the rankings.