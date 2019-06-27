New Mexico High School Football Rankings - Roswell High School (5A)
NMPreps.com's spring rankings for the 2019 New Mexico high school football season. These rankings are the first look leading up to our 2019 preseason coverage.
ROSWELL COYOTES
|Head Coach: Jeff Lynn
2018 Record: 11-2 Overall, 2-1 District
2018 Post Season: State Championship (Won, Los Lunas 42-6); Semifinals (Won, Artesia 48-42); Quarterfinals (Won, Valley 49-8)
3-Year Trend
2017: 8-4 Overall (Semifinals)
2016: 9-3 Overall (Semifinals)
2015: 7-5 Overall (Quarterfinals)