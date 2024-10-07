New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 8

For the eighth consecutive week, the La Cueva Bears sit atop the New Mexico high school football rankings, maintaining their unblemished record as they march toward another dominant season. At 6-0 overall and 3-0 in district play, the Bears have showcased their strength on both sides of the ball with statement wins over formidable opponents. As Week 8 approaches, La Cueva looks to continue their reign, while Centennial, Cleveland, and other top contenders aim to close the gap in a fiercely competitive 6A landscape.

While the top of the 6A rankings remains steady, the 5A division has seen a shakeup heading into Week 8, with teams jostling for position as the playoff picture begins to take shape. With only four weeks left in the regular season, several programs are fighting to secure their spot in the postseason, adding intensity to each matchup. Teams on the bubble are feeling the pressure as every win becomes critical, making this week’s games pivotal for those hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive. Expect fierce battles across the board as 5A contenders scramble for a stronger footing.