New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 9 (Oct 14)

Plenty to unpack here in the rankings. As a reminder, these are very much a "what have you done for me lately" look, but there’s still plenty to play for in the next three weeks. Nothing truly changed in the Top-25 this week—the teams expected to win, won. Sandia kept it close with Eldorado but ultimately lost, while Albuquerque came just one point short of an upset against West Mesa. Eldorado holds steady at No. 14 in the NMPreps 89-team rankings, with West Mesa sitting at No. 12.

For Week 9 of the NMPreps 89 Team Rankings, the Top 25 remains relatively stable, with the powerhouses maintaining their positions. La Cueva (7-0) continues to hold the top spot, showing no signs of slowing down. Centennial (7-0) and Cleveland (6-1) follow closely behind, both demonstrating why they are top contenders in 6A. Volcano Vista (6-1) and Las Cruces (5-2) round out the top five, reflecting the dominance of 6A programs in the upper echelon.

Rio Rancho (No. 6) narrowly avoided an upset, barely defeating 1-win Piedra Vista 36-33. Artesia, Roswell, Hobbs, and 4A's Bloomfield (6-0) complete the top 10.

The next group includes Los Lunas, West Mesa, Eldorado, Farmington, and Deming. Los Lunas and Farmington faced Tier 1 teams and took heavy losses, while West Mesa and Eldorado narrowly escaped what would have been upset defeats. Deming was on a bye. Together, these teams round out the 11-15 group.

Just outside the top 15 is Albuquerque High (4-3) and Organ Mountain (4-4), Albuquerque lost by 1-point to West Mesa, Organ Mountain took an entire half to avoid a loss to bottom of the class Clovis.

Outside the Top 25, Bernalillo (7-0), St. Michael’s (7-0), and Robertson (8-0) all remain undefeated in their respective classes. These teams continue to push for higher rankings as they march toward the playoffs. St. Pius X (5-2) also stands strong after defeating Portales 48-18, keeping them in the conversation for a rise in the rankings, while Dexter climbs up with an 8-0 record with a solid win in week 8.

