New Mexico High School Football Rankings: Week 9 (Oct 14)

Plenty to unpack here in the rankings. As a reminder, these are very much a "what have you done for me lately" look, but there’s still plenty to play for in the next three weeks. Nothing truly changed in the Top-25 this week—the teams expected to win, won. Sandia kept it close with Eldorado but ultimately lost, while Albuquerque came just one point short of an upset against West Mesa. Eldorado holds steady at No. 14 in the NMPreps 89-team rankings, with West Mesa sitting at No. 12.
NMPREPS 89 TEAM RANKINGS (6A-2A)
For Week 9 of the NMPreps 89 Team Rankings, the Top 25 remains relatively stable, with the powerhouses maintaining their positions. La Cueva (7-0) continues to hold the top spot, showing no signs of slowing down. Centennial (7-0) and Cleveland (6-1) follow closely behind, both demonstrating why they are top contenders in 6A. Volcano Vista (6-1) and Las Cruces (5-2) round out the top five, reflecting the dominance of 6A programs in the upper echelon.
Rio Rancho (No. 6) narrowly avoided an upset, barely defeating 1-win Piedra Vista 36-33. Artesia, Roswell, Hobbs, and 4A's Bloomfield (6-0) complete the top 10.
The next group includes Los Lunas, West Mesa, Eldorado, Farmington, and Deming. Los Lunas and Farmington faced Tier 1 teams and took heavy losses, while West Mesa and Eldorado narrowly escaped what would have been upset defeats. Deming was on a bye. Together, these teams round out the 11-15 group.
Just outside the top 15 is Albuquerque High (4-3) and Organ Mountain (4-4), Albuquerque lost by 1-point to West Mesa, Organ Mountain took an entire half to avoid a loss to bottom of the class Clovis.
Outside the Top 25, Bernalillo (7-0), St. Michael’s (7-0), and Robertson (8-0) all remain undefeated in their respective classes. These teams continue to push for higher rankings as they march toward the playoffs. St. Pius X (5-2) also stands strong after defeating Portales 48-18, keeping them in the conversation for a rise in the rankings, while Dexter climbs up with an 8-0 record with a solid win in week 8.
6A FOOTBALL
As we enter Week 9 of New Mexico 6A football, La Cueva remains firmly entrenched as the top-ranked team with an undefeated 7-0 record, continuing their dominant run with a 4-0 district standing. Right behind them is Centennial, also unbeaten at 7-0 and 3-0 in district play, showing they are a serious threat to challenge La Cueva for supremacy. Cleveland holds the third spot with a 6-1 overall record, bouncing back strong after their lone loss to Centennial in week 1. Volcano Vista, at 6-1, rounds out the top four, maintaining their momentum with a 2-0 district record.
Las Cruces, sitting at No. 5 with a 5-2 overall record and an unblemished 3-0 district slate, continues to position itself as a playoff contender. Rio Rancho, also 5-2 and undefeated in district play at 2-0, is close behind at No. 6. Despite a 3-4 record, Hobbs occupies the seventh spot, showing resilience within a challenging schedule. Los Lunas, at 4-2 overall and 3-1 in district, claims the No. 8 spot, solidifying themselves as a postseason hopeful.
West Mesa and Eldorado, both 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district play, round out the top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively. Teams like Farmington (3-4), Albuquerque (4-3), and Organ Mountain (4-4) are hovering near the middle of the pack, looking to gain ground in the final weeks. Carlsbad (4-4) and Alamogordo (1-7) are facing challenges, while Piedra Vista, Sandia, and Cibola are struggling to find consistency and wins.
At the bottom of the rankings, Atrisco Heritage, Santa Fe, and Clovis are all facing tough seasons with limited success so far, as they aim to finish the season on a high note.