NMPreps - New Mexico High School Football Recruiting News & Updates - Class of 2021

NMPreps.com's continue coverage of the 2021 graduating class in New Mexico high school football. #nmpreps

No. 2 prospect in New Mexico Jeston Webskowski (Clovis HS/Clovis,NM) commits to Eastern New Mexico University.

Trey Ortega (Cleveland HS/Rio Rancho, NM) commits to the University of San Diego after holding over 20 offers.

Top 15 prospects Braxton McDonald, WR (Artesia HS/Artesia, NM), Nathaniel Stone, WR (Goddard HS/Roswell, NM) and Alex Tramwell (Lovington HS/Lovington, NM) holding offers and uncommitted, see where they could be headed.

See all New Mexico players with offers here.