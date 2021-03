New Mexico High School Football Schedule for the week of March 23rd & 24th. #nmpreps

FRIDAY, MARCH 26TH

Artesia (1-2) at Hobbs (0-3)

Atrisco Heritage (1-0) at West Mesa (1-0)

Bloomfield (1-2) at Aztec (0-3)

Capital (2-0) at Santa Fe (1-1)

Capitan (1-0) at Mescalero Apache (1-0)

Carrizozo (0-2) at Hondo Valley (1-1)

Cuba (2-1) at Newcomb (0-3)

Del Norte (1-0) at Valley (1-0)

Continue here