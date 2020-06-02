2020 New Mexico High School Football Team Preview: Hatch Valley
NMPreps.com's official team previews for the 2020 New Mexico High School Football season. #nmpreps
HATCH VALLEY BEARS
2019 Record: 1-9 overall, 0-3 in District
Head Coach: Louis Howell
Points For: 134
Points Against: 242
2019 Post Season: Missed Playoffs
Reviewing the 2019 Bears
Playing one of the toughest schedules in 3A football provided the Bears with a season of some growing pains. The Bears won their opening game 50-0 over Estancia but then dropped the final nine games on the schedule. The good news for the Bears is that they only had nine graduates from last season with a big junior group.
Interview with head coach Louis Howell