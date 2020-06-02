News More News
2020 New Mexico High School Football Team Preview: Hatch Valley

HATCH VALLEY BEARS

2019 Record: 1-9 overall, 0-3 in District

Head Coach: Louis Howell

Points For: 134

Points Against: 242

2019 Post Season: Missed Playoffs

Reviewing the 2019 Bears

Playing one of the toughest schedules in 3A football provided the Bears with a season of some growing pains. The Bears won their opening game 50-0 over Estancia but then dropped the final nine games on the schedule. The good news for the Bears is that they only had nine graduates from last season with a big junior group.

Interview with head coach Louis Howell

2019 Preview

Key Players

Preseason Rankings

